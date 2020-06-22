Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza is opting-out of the NBA's resumption of the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ariza will reportedly spend the season's restart spending a one-month visitation with his son. He is "involved in a custody case over his 12-year old son," which involves a court-ordered one month visitation, per Wojnarowski.

The 34-year-old forward has started 21 games with Portland in 2019-20, averaging 33.4 minutes and 11 points per game. Ariza has played for nine teams across 16 seasons, winning the NBA Finals with the Lakers in 2009.

Ariza is the second player to opt out of the NBA's restart. Wizards forward Davis Bertans will join Ariza in skipping the season's resumption, choosing to do so before he enters free agency in the 2020 offseason. Bertans is having a career year in his first season with Washington, averaging 15.4 points per game on 42.4% from three.

The Blazers are seeking their seventh straight playoff appearance in 2019-20. They currently sit No. 9 in the Western Conference at 29–37.