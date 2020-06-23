The NBA and NBPA have agreed to an enhanced insurance policy for players in Orlando that would cover career-ending injuries related to either COVID-19 or conventional basketball injuries, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The potential group policy would cover players for several million dollars, reports Wojnarowski.

The plan comes after numerous players have expressed concerns over their health and safety when the NBA resumes the 2019-20 season in Orlando on July 30. The league will gather 22 teams in the "hub city" to finish the regular season before starting the playoffs.

Earlier this month, Kyrie Irving reportedly led a conference call with over 80 fellow NBA players to discuss possibly skipping the league's return in Orlando. The group discussed players potentially sitting out either to protest social injustice or due to their concerns over COVID-19. Some players also shared concerns over athletes facing injury risks after a long break from competition.

The league is reportedly not requiring its players to participate in the season restart if they are uncomfortable doing so. Players who voluntarily sit out would lose a portion of their salaries, but would otherwise face no consequences.

If a player has a medical issue that could lead to him being excused from playing in Orlando, he reportedly would be allowed to see an independent doctor for an examination. Even if he was cleared to play, the player could still abstain from participating without consequence.

Wojnarowski reports that the league also sent out a memo saying a team can replace a player who tests positive with the coronavirus no later than seven days after the confirmed result.