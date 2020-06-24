The New York Knicks will name CAA's William Wesley as the team's executive vice president/senior adviser, the team announced.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wesley, also known as "World Wide Wes", served as a consultant for the Creative Artists Agency for 13 years. He is a business partner to Leon Rose, who was hired as the team's new president on March 2. News about the Knicks' plans to hire Wesley was first reported in February.

New York missed the playoffs for the seventh straight season in 2019-20. The Knicks have not advanced to the Eastern Conference finals since 1999.