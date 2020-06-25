Kings forward Jabari Parker tested positive for COVID-19 several days ago, the team announced Wednesday.

In a statement, Parker said that he is progressing in his recovery and "feeling well."

"I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season," Parker added.

He has been self-isolating in Chicago following his positive test.

Parker, 25, is in his first season with Sacramento, having been acquired by the team in a Feb. 6 trade with the Atlanta Hawks. He has appeared in just one game with the Kings this season and 33 games overall.

After getting drafted No. 2 overall in the 2014 NBA draft by the Bucks, whom he averaged 15 points and 5.5 rebounds for over four seasons, Parker has gone on to play for the Bulls, Wizards, Hawks and now Kings. The 25-year-old has a $6.5 million player option for next season which appears likely to be exercised.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Kings' decision to sign veteran guard Corey Brewer on Tuesday was a response to the revelation of Parker's positive test.

Sacramento (28-36) is set to resume the season as the No. 11 team in the Western Conference and is 3.5 games behind the eighth-seeded Grizzlies.