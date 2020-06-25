Hawks forward Vince Carter announced his retirement on The Ringer's podcast 'Winging It' on Thursday.

Carter played 22 NBA seasons after being drafted with the No. 5 pick in the 1998 NBA Draft. He is an eight-time All-Star and winner of the 1998-99 Rookie of the Year.

The North Carolina product played for the Hawks in 2018-19 and 2019-20, with Atlanta marking the last of eight teams in Carter's long career. Carter hit a three from the top of the arc in his final NBA game, a loss to the Knicks in March prior to the COVID-19 suspension. Carter addressed the crowd postgame and said the contest vs. New York may be his last NBA game.

"Over the last two years, Vince Carter has been a committed leader, respected mentor and influential example on the court, in the locker room and in the Atlanta community," the Hawks said in a statement on Thursday. Throughout his historic 22-year journey covering an unprecedented four different decades, his evolving career arc was perhaps like none other in league history – from Top 5 Draft Pick to Rookie of the Year to Slam Dunk Champion to superstar and eight-time All-Star to Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year and valuable role player."

"It’s an honor to the Hawks organization that he completed his Hall-of-Fame career wearing Atlanta across his chest and representing our city."

Carter averaged 16.7 points per game in his career, crossing 20 points per game in 10 straight seasons from 1999-2009. He currently ranks No. 19 on the all-time scoring list