The NBA announced its schedule of scrimmages in Orlando that will give teams a chance to prepare before the 2019-20 season restarts.

All 22 teams invited to play at the Walt Disney World Resort will participate in three scrimmages, which run July 22-28. The schedule kicks off with the Magic and Clippers competing first, with the Wizards-Nuggets, Pelicans-Nets and Kings-Heat also playing on the first day.

The schedule includes three to six games per day.

The NBA season is set to resume on July 30, and all participating teams will be contained in the league's bubble. Teams will arrive in Orlando from July 7-9 and be tested for the coronavirus. After a brief quarantine period and two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, players and coaches will be allowed to start group activities.