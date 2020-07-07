Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie announced he will not participate in the NBA restart after again testing positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday morning.

Dinwiddie, who has been with the Nets for four years, tweeted that he, the team and team doctors both decided it would be best for him to sit out.

The Athletic reported that Dinwiddie tested positive for COVID-19 on June 29. He experienced symptoms such as chest tightness and fever. The six-year veteran planned on self-isolating for 14 days before reevaluating his trip to Orlando.

The absence of Dinwiddie, who averaged 20.6 points per game during the 2019-2020 season, marks another loss for the Nets' roster. Forward Wilson Chandler told ESPN on June 28 he would not be joining the team in Orlando. A day later, teammate DeAndre Jordan tweeted he will not partake in the reboot after testing positive for coronavirus.

In March, two-time finals MVP Kevin Durant and three other teammates tested positive for COVID-19. Before the NBA shutdown, the Nets were 30-34 and seventh in the Eastern Conference.

The NBA is slated to return on July 30.