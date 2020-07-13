Rajon Rondo Suffers Broken Thumb, Out 6-8 Weeks

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo suffered a fractured right thumb and will miss six to eight weeks, the team confirmed on Sunday.

The injury will require surgery, though it's unclear when the procedure will take place.

Rondo's injury means the Lakers will be without two members of their backcourt, as Avery Bradley has already opted out of playing in the NBA's resumed season due to family health concerns. Without Rondo, Alex Caruso will likely be in line for an expanded role.

Rondo has averaged 7.1 points and 5.0 assists per game this season, appearing in 48 games with three starts.