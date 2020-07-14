Kings forward Harrison Barnes announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 before his team left for Orlando last week.

The 28-year-old said he is 'primarily asymptomatic' and is in quarantine. Once he is cleared to play, Barnes plans to join his team for the NBA restart.

On Monday, The NBA announced on that 19 players, including Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, tested positive prior to the 22 teams departed for the Disney World campus. Barnes marks the 20th player in July and the 45th player to test positive since phase one of the NBA's testing program began in June.

As teams arrive in Florida, only two of the 322 players tested positive for COVID-19 during the mandated quarantine period, the league said. These specific positive cases have been placed in isolation and the NBA has not identified them. These individuals never cleared the quarantine period, thus, they have not had any contact with their teammates, team employees or any opposing teams.

Per the NBA's protocol, Barnes will need to record two negative tests before being able to join his teammates in Orlando. He will be tested daily until then.

Once he arrives at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Barnes will undergo additional COVID-19 testing and another two-day self-quarantine.

This is the eight-year NBA veteran's first full season with the Kings after being traded on Feb. 7, 2019 from the Dallas Mavericks. Barnes is averaging 14.7 points, 38.3% on 3-pointers, 2.4 assists per game while shooting 45.9% overall and 4.8 rebounds.

The Kings are 28-36 and currently No. 11 in the Western Conference. They will kickoff the restart on July 31 against the San Antonio Spurs.