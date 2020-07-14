ESPN Cancels Kevin Durant's 'The Boardroom'

After just two seasons, ESPN has canceled Kevin Durant's "The Boardroom."

The network confirmed to The New York Post that it will not renew the show, which streamed on ESPN+. Although there were no public metrics for the show, ESPN can identify its impact through its subscription service.

"The Boardroom is not being renewed following two seasons on ESPN+," ESPN told The Post in a statement. "Thirty Five Ventures are great partners and we look forward to continuing to discuss any future projects."

In 2018, ESPN announced its partnership with Durant's production company, Thirty Five Media, to launch the show. The series gave fans a look at a modern boardroom to reveal "the evolution of sports business through the minds of athletes, sports executives and tech moguls alike," a press release teased. Durant and his business partner Rich Kleiman co-own the production company.

The Nets star hasn't played this year while rehabbing his ruptured Achilles, which he tore in June 2019 while playing with the Warriors during the NBA Finals. Durant signed a four-year, $164 million contract later in the summer with Brooklyn, but planned to sit out the entire 2019–20 season to rehab his injury.

When the NBA temporarily suspended its season on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic, speculation mounted that Durant could return this summer since the season's end was pushed back. However, he confirmed he will not play with the Nets in the NBA resumption.