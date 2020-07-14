With the NBA restart approaching later this month, the league and the NBPA are in a dispute over Pacers star Victor Oladipo's salary, according to ESPN.

As part of the restart rules, players who are healthy but choose to opt-out of games will forgo their remaining salary for the rest of the season. On July 3, Oladipo said he'll sit out the resumption to ensure his ruptured quadriceps tendon fully recovers.

The star guard later traveled to Orlando with the Pacers and cleared quarantine to practice with his team. According to ESPN, the union believes he should be paid his remaining salary, which is nearly $3 million. However, the NBA reportedly argues Oladipo should not be paid since he opted out of the season. The league is partially driven by its interest to set a salary precedent in case other players who are in Orlando later decide to not play.

Sources told ESPN the Pacers support Oladipo's decision and are willing to pay his salary. On Monday night, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the 28-year-old guard has participated in five-on-five scrimmages in Orlando, and "there's now optimism around his playing status."

Oladipo played just 13 games for the Pacers in 2019-20 after missing much of the season rehabbing his injury. He averaged 14 points and three rebounds and three assists per game this season.

Indiana currently sits No. 5 in the Eastern Conference at 39–26. The Pacers have made the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons.

The 2019-20 NBA season is set to resume July 30.