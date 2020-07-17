Report: NBA to Base Awards Voting Through When Season Was Suspended

The 2019-20 NBA awards voting will be reflective upon the regular season through March 11, the date the season was suspended, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

"The decision to exclude seeding games from awards voting ensures a fair process in which players and coaches from all 30 teams will have the same opportunity to be honored," the league has informed teams, per Charania.

The NBA's regular season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season is scheduled to resume on July 30 in Orlando.

While the awards will be based on games through March 11, official statistics leaders will reflect the eight seeding games played in Orlando. James Harden currently leads the league in scoring at 34.4 points per game. Andre Drummond is the NBA's rebounding leader (15.2 rebounds per game), while LeBron James leads the league in assists (10.6 per game).