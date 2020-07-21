The Hawks unveiled three new uniforms Tuesday featuring the franchise's classic red and yellow colors that combine their history with a modern look.

Their new uniforms include the colors torch red, legacy yellow and infinity black, nodding to the team's history in Atlanta. Some of the franchise's biggest legends, including Lou Hudson, Pete Maravich and Dominique Wilkins, have sported these colors in the years since the team moved to Georgia in 1968.

The retro colorway can be seen on the Hawks' three signature uniform styles—the Association, Icon and Statement editions.

"Now more than ever, it's important for Atlantans to come together. We know sports have the power to unify and for years, true Hawks fans have shared their passion for our classic colorways. ...We have found a sweet spot of classic and modern for the future of the franchise. This new look will stand the test of time and exemplifies our brand mantra, forever True to Atlanta," said Melissa Proctor, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Marketing Officer.

With the new designs, Atlanta is retiring the "volt green" look that hasn't been too popular since its debut in 2015. In addition to the new uniforms, the franchise also released new primary and secondary logos and new "Atlanta Hawks" wordmarks. The team will begin sporting their new uniforms at the start of the 2020-21 season.

The NBA also announced Tuesday that the Jumpman logo will appear on 30 NBA statement uniforms next season.