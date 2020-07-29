Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. Says Coronavirus is 'Being Used Obviously for a Bigger Agenda'

Speaking on a Snapchat Q&A Tuesday evening, Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. said he thinks coronavirus is being used for a "bigger agenda."

Responding to a user who appeared to ask Porter Jr. why he doesn't "speak up on what goes on in the world," the second-year forward said that "Personally I think the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda. It's being used for population control in terms of being able to control the masses of people. The whole world is being controlled.

"You're required to wear masks. And who knows what will happen when this vaccine comes out. You might have to have the vaccine in order to travel. Like that would be crazy."

Porter went on to say that he has "never been vaccinated in my life."

"I've never had any shots or anything like that," he said. "It could get crazy. But it's definitely behind everything that's going on right now and all you could do is sit back and watch what's going on. Don't get too emotionally involved. But yeah, it is a serious thing. It is a real thing. But yes, it is being overblown."

Porter Jr.'s comments show a somewhat similar resemblance to those of Lakers center Dwight Howard, who on a recent Instagram Live, appeared to answer a question from a fan regarding vaccinations.

"Do I believe in vaccinations?" Howard said. "No, I don't. That's my personal opinion, but no, I don't."

Just before that, he said, "I didn't know that the coronavirus be flying through the air looking for people."

Howard was walking around the Orlando campus without wearing a mask while answering his Instagram questions.

"I personally don't see a risk of us getting it during the time period we are here," Howard said on the aforementioned IG Live.

Porter Jr. was the No. 14 pick in the 2018 draft. He missed all of last season due to injury but has become an important reserve on Denver's roster in 2019-20.

He is averaging 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 14 minutes of action.

As of Tuesday evening, there have been more than 16.6 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, causing at least 650,000 deaths. There have been more than 4.3 million confirmed cases in the United States.