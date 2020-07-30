As the NBA prepared to take the court for the first time during its Orlando restart plan, the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz knelt on the sideline during the pregame national anthem.

Coaches and game referees also joined in the kneeling, while both teams wore Black Lives Matter shirts on top of their warm-ups.

On Wednesday, NBA commissioner said he respected the teams' decision to participate in peaceful protest, and that he supports the players and coaches.

"The NBA has had a rule in its books that preceded David Stern, which was standing for the National Anthem," Silver said on Good Morning America on Wednesday. "Having said that, I respect peaceful protest. I'm not sure what our players will do when they come out tomorrow night, and we'll of course address it at the time, but I also understand these are highly unusual times."

The Jazz released a statement after the pre-game demonstration, supporting the players' ability to exercise their First Amendment rights.

“We are a values-based organization and believe in the foundational principles of justice, equality, fairness, and economic empowerment," the statement read. "Our organization strives to be a unifying force in our communities, and we hope this time in our history can be a catalyst for positive change in a country we love.”

The Pelicans also put out a statement, saying: “To promote meaningful change relative to social justice and racial equality, the New Orleans Pelicans have partnered with our players, staff and coaches to create a Social Justice Leadership Alliance committed to furthering the discussion, listening and learning and taking action to make positive change in our community and our country.”