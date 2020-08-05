Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons left Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards with an apparent knee injury.

The injury occurred midway through the third quarter after Simmons grabbed an offensive rebound in traffic. He dribbled out to the perimeter and threw a pass before walking off the court at the next stoppage of play.

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported shortly after the injury that the two-time All-Star would not return. Later, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the initial indications of the injury were encouraging. There was no swelling or pain in the knee after Simmons left the game, per Wojnarowski.

The 76ers went 1-1 in their two games since the restart prior to Wednesday, with Simmons averaging 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest.