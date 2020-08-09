Warriors' Draymond Green Fined for Devin Booker Comments

Warriors forward Draymond Green was fined $50,000 on Sunday for violating the league's anti-tampering policy, the NBA announced.

The fine was a result of Green's comments on Aug. 7 when, as an analyst for TNT, the Warriors forward said playing in Phoenix is not good for Devin Booker's career.

"It's great to see Book playing well and Phoenix playing well, but get my man out of Phoenix," Green said Friday on Inside the NBA. "It's not good for him, it's not good for his career. Sorry Chuck, but they've gotta get Book out of Phoenix. I need my man to go somewhere that he can play great basketball all of the time and win, because he's that kind of player.”

In its release on Sunday, the NBA reiterated that it adopted a stricter approach regarding tampering at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Booker and the Suns have been one of the league's best stories since the NBA resumed in late July. Phoenix has won all five of its games and is moving closer to potentially finishing the seeding games as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, thus allowing it a chance to compete for the conference's final playoff spot.

Green's Warriors were not one of the 22 teams selected to participate in the NBA's restart.

Entering Sunday's action, Phoenix trails Portland by just 0.5 games for the ninth seed in the conference.