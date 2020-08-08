In this weekend's hot clicks: Green could be hearing from the league about a tampering violation, Derrius Guice's arrest and more.

Expensive Advice

Draymond Green could hear from the league office soon, if he hasn’t already, regarding a likely tampering violation after commenting on Devin Booker during Inside the NBA on Friday.

“It's great to see Book playing well and Phoenix playing well, but get my man out of Phoenix. It's not good for him, it's not good for his career. Sorry Chuck, but they've gotta get Book out of Phoenix. I need my man to go somewhere that he can play great basketball all of the time and win, because he's that kind of player.”

Green wasn’t fined before last season when saying Marquese Chriss was in “some pretty tough situations” in Phoenix before the 2018 trade to Houston, adding, “No one even blames these s---ty franchises.”

Like Chriss, Green isn’t wrong about Booker...but it will cost him.

Guice is Gone

Derrius Guice was arrested at 5 p.m. ET on Friday on charges of domestic battery stemming from three separate incidents several months ago. Two hours after his arrested, he was released by the Washington Football Team, ending a two-plus-year run that included just 42 carries for the former second-round draft pick.

From SI’s Ben Pickman:

“According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's office, via ESPN, the charges against Guice are from three separate domestic violence related incidents earlier this past year. The events occurred on Feb. 14, March 13 and April 17 at his home in Ashburn, Va.

The incidents were first reported to the Montgomery Police Department in Maryland, where the victim lives. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's office, it was made aware of the allegations on July 22. They investigated the incident in coordination with the Montgomery County Police Department. On Friday, Guice was released on a $10,000 uninsured bond.”

Mistreatment in College Sports

Texas Tech launched an investigation into alleged mistreatment within the women’s basketball program, led by third-year head coach Marlene Stollings, several months ago. The findings of the investigation, presented to athletics director Kirby Hocutt on June 29, reportedly weren’t enough to warrant a coaching change. Five weeks later, a USA Today article was enough to warrant a coaching change.

The article, which alleged verbal, physical and sexual harassment and abuse against Stollings, strength and conditioning coach Ralph Petrella, and other assistant coaches, led to Stollings’s dismissal Thursday.

“Have we let these girls down? We have,” Hocutt said in a Friday afternoon press conference. “And I’m going to improve on it.”

Step one of improvement: Calling them “women,” not “girls.”

One day later, Colorado State suspended all football activities after an article in the Coloradoan included explosive allegations against Steve Addazio’s program:

“CSU football players and university athletic department staff say coaches have told players not to report COVID-19 symptoms, threatened players with reduced playing time if they quarantine and claim CSU is altering contact tracing reports to keep players practicing.”

In announcing the suspension on Friday, athletics director Joe Parker said they also received allegations of racism and verbal abuse. FootballScoop reported the allegations aren’t exclusive to Addazio’s staff, saying they “involve both the current football staff, and the former staff under Mike Bobo’s leadership….all in addition to the athletic department under Joe Parker’s watch.”

Odds & Ends

Penn State won’t refund football seat contributions … Dan Snyder filed a $10 million lawsuit over false sex trafficking stories … Winners and losers of the new SEC football schedule … ICYMI: Rickie Fowler botched a six-inch putt on Friday … Northern Illinois is trying to gather support from other MAC teams for a spring football season … We’ll never know how to talk about the 2020 football season … Twenty-six percent of The Citadel’s football roster didn’t show up for fall camp … Shows and movies coming to Netflix in September … Phillies’ fans are enjoying themselves outside Citizens Bank Park … Full list of NFL players opting out of the 2020 season.

