When it comes down to it, Jimmy Butler is the player I trust most in crunch time in the Eastern Conference, and that makes the Miami Heat dangerous in the playoffs.

The reason why was on display again in a Heat win over the Indiana Pacers in which Jimmy, in an otherwise fairly unimportant game, took it upon himself to personally shut bubble star T.J. Warren down. Of course this after he had some words for Warren earlier this season.

That’s exactly the type of attitude that makes Butler, and therefore his team, unafraid of any situation.

As for any criticism of the Heat star, you can’t say he doesn’t impact wins. The last time the Chicago Bulls had a winning record, he was there. The only time the Minnesota Timberwolves have made the playoffs in the last 15 years, he was there. And now if you take a look at the relative success of Miami and the struggles of the Philadelphia 76ers, it’s hard not to think about Jimmy.

Butler’s ability to score in a variety of ways, including getting to the free throw line, coupled with the fact that he can handle, distribute, and defend makes him a problem for the opposition. While the Heat have a proven coach in Erik Spoelstra, a versatile big in Bam Adebayo, vets like Goran Dragic, Jae Crowder, and Andre Iguodala and a promising young backcourt. All together that makes them a sleeper threat in the East.

And regardless of where they actually wind up, you know full well Jimmy Butler will at least attempt to finish what he started.

You can ask T.J. Warren about that.