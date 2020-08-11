InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Gets The Best Of T.J. Warren In 114-92 Victory Against Indiana Pacers

Shandel Richardson

The main event was the matchup between Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren of the Indiana Pacers.

The Heat would rather just look at Monday's 114-92 victory against the Pacers as another step toward fine-tuning things before the postseason begin.

Butler won the personal battle by finishing with 19 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals while limiting Warren to 12 points. Their meeting was highly anticipated because it was the first time they played against each other since they got into some heated trash talk during their last game in January.

"Anything right now with the NBA is good," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We need this. We need competition. So much of that was a storyline but who cares? That was months ago. We're out here completing a season and just about on the brink of the playoffs in a global pandemic. It's just all good right now, the fact that we're able to do this. If it contributes to interest because people want that storyline, so be it."

Warren had averaged 35 points in the Pacers' five previous games in Orlando. The matchup was obviously personal for Butler.

"It's not the first time," guard Goran Dragic said of Butler's impact. "He's doing that every game. Each game, he's our leader and you can see how he can manipulate the game ... It makes our jobs easier."

Butler had missed the last three games with an ankle injury. The Heat also welcomed back Dragic, who was sidelined two games with a sore ankle. He finished with 11 points and nine assists.

"He and Goran are veteran savvy players," Spoelstra said. "That's probably what was missing the most. Both of our last two games were winnable games ... It certainly helps during those swings moments, momentum moments of a game where those guys just know how to get into the offense, get the ball where it needs to go."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Miami Heat Awaiting The Return of Jimmy Butler And Goran Dragic

Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder on the importance of Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo improving as facilitators

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and center Bam Adebayo proving they can run the offense

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: How Heat Rookie Tyler Herro Has Benefited From Andre Iguodala

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro says veteran Andre Iguodala has served as a mentor

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Andre Iguodala's Role With The Miami Heat Starting To Shape

Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala had a season-high 12 points in Thursday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat's Young Players Gaining Experience In NBA Restart

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Thursday's loss to Milwaukee Bucks with help inexperienced players

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Heat's Bam Adebayo Has Advice For Duncan Robinson: Shoot The Ball

An aggressive Duncan Robinson often leads to success for the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo on a similar path as Giannis Antetokounmpo to NBA stardom

In just his third season, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is among the league's elite

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

VIDEO: Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Has A Growing Respect for The Miami Heat and Bam Adebayo

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was complimentary of the Miami Heat and center Bam Adebayo after their last meeting on the court

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson recovers from timid approach

After struggling against the Toronto Raptors, Duncan Robinson scores 21 points in win over Boston Celtics

Shandel Richardson

by

Dakanghomie

VIDEO: Miami Heat Feeling Confident Entering Thursday's Game Against Milwaukee Bucks

After winning without Jimmy Butler against the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat face the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks Thursday

Shandel Richardson

by

archutest