The New York Knicks announced the addition of Kentucky associate head coach Kenny Payne as the team's new assistant coach.

He is the first formal hire since the announcement of head coach Tom Thibodeau on July 30.

“I’m thrilled… He has an outstanding ability to forge relationships with players and improve their skills,” Thibodeau said in a statement.

Payne spent the last ten years at Kentucky under John Calipari, where he helped develop athletes including Anthony Davis and Karl Anthony-Towns. In New York, he will reunite with former Kentucky players Julius Randle and Kevin Knox.

“He knows what it takes to win, and has learned from one of the best coaches there is in John Calipari. Kenny will be a tremendous addition to our organization,” Thibodeau said.

During his tenure with the Wildcats, the program made four Final Four appearances, won the 2012 National Championship and posted the first 38-0 record in college basketball history.

“This is a bittersweet day for us at Kentucky,” Calipari said in a statement. “Kenny has been an extremely important part of our success here. His relationship with our players is second to none.”

Calipari added, “As a basketball coach and a teacher, he could run any program in the country. Simply, he’s as good as they get.”

Payne admitted the decision to leave Kentucky was a tough one.

“I now take the next step in my basketball journey and fulfill my dream of coaching in the NBA. I’m beyond grateful and excited for the chance to work for such a prestigious organization as the New York Knicks,” Payne said in a statement.

Payne was a first round selection by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1989 draft. He also won a national championship as a player at Louisville. Prior to working at Kentucky, Payne spent five years at Oregon.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The Knicks finished the year 21-45 and failed to qualify for the NBA's bubble in Orlando.