The Celtics signed Brad Stevens to a contract extension on Wednesday, the team announced.

The terms of Stevens' extension were not released.

Stevens has been with Boston since 2013. He has posted a 318–245 record in six seasons, currently sitting No. 6 on the franchise's all-time wins list. This season will mark the Celtics' sixth straight playoff appearance under the former Butler head coach.

“Brad is one of the most intelligent and hard-working coaches in the game today,” said Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in a team statement. “More importantly, his character and integrity have contributed to a culture that we all highly value here. Brad is a great teammate, and a leader people want to follow. We are honored to have him with us as we continue to pursue our next championship.”

Boston has reached the Eastern Conference finals in two of the last three seasons, though it has yet to reach the Finals under Stevens. The Celtics currently sit No. 3 in the Eastern Conference as the seeding games come to a close in Orlando and a first-round matchup against the 76ers or Pacers on the horizon.

Stevens and the Celtics will face the Wizards in their final seeding game on Thursday. Tip-off is slated for noon ET.