Report: NBA Progressing on Virtual Draft Combine Plans

USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is moving towards plans for a virtual draft combine that will be held at various regional sties throughout September, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to ESPN, prospects would potentially attend workout sites at regional team facilities and workout sessions would be shared virtually with teams. Per ESPN, the combine sites would hold coronavirus testing for participants. Teams can also request to do virtual interviews from the combine sites.

The NBA Draft Combine was initially scheduled to occur between May 21-24 in Chicago.

The 2020 NBA Draft was initially currently scheduled for June 25 in Brooklyn, but it will now be held on October 16 at ESPN's facilities via videoconferencing.

The NBA is conducting its draft lottery to determine the order of the first 14 picks on Thursday night from Secaucus, N.J.