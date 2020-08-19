Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris left the NBA bubble after the team's Game 2 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday, the team announced.

Per the Nets, Harris left for a non-medical personal matter.

Harris will be required to undergo a quarantine if, or when, he does return to the NBA's campus. The length of his quarantine will not be determined until he returns.

The team announced that his status will be updated as more information becomes available.

The 28-year-old Virginia product, who will be a restricted free agent during the offseason, averaged 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season while shooting 42% from three.

Harris scored 14 points and collected 15 rebounds on Wednesday. He scored 19 points in Brooklyn's Game 1 loss to Toronto and has scored double-digit points in each game he has played in since the NBA resumed play in late July.