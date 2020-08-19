NBA Power Rankings: First Impressions of Every Playoff Team

We’re through all eight Game 1 battles in Orlando, and the two days of non-stop hoops has provided plenty of standout performances. Donovan Mitchell erupted for 57 in a loss and James Harden dropped 37 in a win, while Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic appeared more than ready for their turns on the big stage. We've seen both No. 1 seeds upset, and entering Wednesday’s games, multiple series could extend past the realm of gentleman’s sweeps. Round one may not be a snoozer compared to previous years.

So where do things stand with the first crop of games in the rearview mirror? Check out The Crossover’s latest power rankings below:

16. Brooklyn Nets

We’re officially in the thanks-for-playing portion of the Nets’ season, and that’s perfectly fine. Let’s hope for healthy superstars in Brooklyn next season, as well as Jacque Vaughn retaining his seat on the bench. Vaughn returning is no guarantee, but after his performance to close 2019-20, perhaps he deserves a true shot.

15. Orlando Magic

Speaking of impressive coaching jobs, we need to seriously shout out Steve Clifford for Tuesday’s win over Milwaukee. The Magic don’t sport any true top-end talents, and they were without Jonathan Isaac and Aaron Gordon on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Clifford is mining quality performances for Gary Clark, reviving Markelle Fultz’ career and placing Nikola Vucevic in position to dominate inside. This series will end sooner than later, but Clifford’s accomplishment is notable nonetheless.

14. Philadelphia 76ers

It remains infuriating to watch the Sixers, especially late in games as they fail to generate quality looks for Joel Embiid. Perhaps the post-up is a bit of an antiquated decision late in games, but the sheer inability to complete an entry pass on Monday was reminiscent of a March Madness contest. Embiid should be nearing 40 points each night vs. Boston. He’s simply not getting enough opportunities.

13. Indiana Pacers

Indiana seems to lack the firepower to compete with Miami, even if Victor Oladipo plays a full contest. T.J. Warren’s bubble madness is more an anomaly than a sign of things to come in the postseason, and Myles Turner can’t quite punish mismatches like Domantas Sabonis. It’s been another nice year for Indiana, but it appears as though a round-one exit awaits.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

Like Indiana, the Thunder may not have enough firepower to get past James Harden and the Rockets. OKC’s guard trio scored just 35 points on 34 shots in Tuesday, and Houston’s collection of wings walled off most attempts at dribble penetration. Unless the Thunder can kickstart their transition game, they could be in trouble sooner than later.

11. Utah Jazz

My goodness, Donovan Mitchell. Utah may have dropped Game 1 in what could be a seven-game series, but 57 points is pretty incredible regardless of the context. We’ve seen this Mitchell in spurts throughout his career, with the Louisville product sporting the ability to go on scoring binges like few players in the league. Using that skill to generate open looks for his teammates is the next step. Mitchell is an All-Star scorer. Utah needs him to be an All-Star playmaker to truly make noise in the West.

10. Portland Trail Blazers

Is there anything more exciting in sports right now than Dame Time? Forgot the NBA, Lillard’s late-game eruptions are must-watch TV for any sports fan, featuring triples launched from inconceivable distances. Lillard is firmly in the Steph Curry zone at the moment. No shot is too reckless. No defense is safe. Lillard’s current run will be remembered for years to come, regardless of when Portland’s season ends.

9. Dallas Mavericks

Complaining about officiating is the least interesting form of NBA discourse, but the ejection of Kristaps Porzingis was a true atrocity on Monday night. And KP’s two technicals seem to follow a frustrating pattern in the bubble. Technicals are being handed out like Halloween candy, which could largely be a byproduct of minimal noise surrounding the court in Orlando. Regardless, officials need to know when to swallow their whistles. A battle of dynamic duos was unnecessarily cut short on Monday.

8. Denver Nuggets

Now this is the Jamal Murray Denver needs. There are nights in which Murray looks nowhere near a $170 million player, and he struggled for significant spurts of last year’s playoffs. But Murray was terrific down the stretch on Monday, and he frankly outplayed Mitchell in key moments. Murray is an elite pick-and-roll player with a smooth jumper. The talent for an All-Star is present. It’s simply a matter of stringing together quality performances on a consistent basis.

7. Miami Heat

We can pick at Jimmy Butler’s shortcomings all we want, but there’s no denying he rises to the occasion. Butler was the true engine of Philadelphia’s offense in last year’s playoffs, and he closed Tuesday’s win over Indiana with a flourish. Miami has spent much of the season teetering between nice story and Finals contender. I still lean toward the former, but Butler is making quite the case to the contrary.

6. Boston Celtics

Not to take any doom-and-gloom approach, but Boston feels a body or two short when assessing the race for the Eastern Conference crown. The Celtics’ dynamic starting five will be enough to take down the beleaguered Sixers. After that, an uphill climb awaits. Brad Wanamaker isn’t ready for primetime. The center rotation behind Daniel Theis is quite shaky, and an extended absence for Gordon Hayward will only exacerbate Boston’s depth issues. 2020-21 will be a pivotal year as Jayson Tatum gears up for a potential All-NBA campaign. We’ll see if he has the requisite help when the postseason rolls around.

5. Houston Rockets

The trade for Robert Covington defined Houston’s season, but the addition of Jeff Green has been legitimately huge for Mike D’Antoni and Co. Green scored 22 points in Houston’s blowout win on Tuesday, and he consistently broke down the Oklahoma City defense off the bounce. D’Antoni referred to Green as a point-center after Game 1, highlighting Green’s versatility and skill. Few backup centers sport as diverse an offensive arsenal.

4. Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet is cruising toward a nine-figure contract in the offseason, and his ascent continues to be a highlight of the Masai Ujiri era. VanVleet is a clone of Kyle Lowry in the best ways, sporting a toughness and physicality unseen among most undersized guards. No backcourt wants to deal with Toronto’s dynamic duo on a given night. Even when neither shoot well, they both make a major impact.

3. Los Angeles Lakers

Tuesday’s loss felt like Cleveland all over again for LeBron James, and not in a good way. Los Angeles hit just five of 32 threes in the loss to Portland, with Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso providing minimal production in significant minutes. This is a side effect of playing the free-agency and trade game. James gets to pick his location and star running mate, though he now must deal with a subpar supporting cast. Perhaps Rajon Rondo returning will help change the calculus to a degree, but the Lakers still feel a body short against the Clippers if they get that far. After Game 1, that’s no guarantee.

2. Milwaukee Bucks

It would be rash to take away Milwaukee’s status as the East favorite after one loss, but we can certainly express some degree of concern. The Bucks still feel a playmaker short in critical moments, and neither Khris Middleton nor Eric Bledsoe looked like quality No. 2 options on Tuesday. When the game slows in the postseason, so does Milwaukee’s offense. Not exactly a promising start to the playoffs.

1. Los Angeles Clippers

Does Kawhi Leonard ever not get to his spot? The Clippers forward burned Dallas’ defense on a night where he went 1–7 from three, feasting on a diet of mid-range jumpers. Leonard is averaging 30.4 points per game on 49% shooting in his last 25 playoff games. He may be the most trusted late-game player in the sport. The Clippers still aren’t fully in sync, but they’re already looking like the top title contender in Orlando.