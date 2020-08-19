Rockets Zone Out Thunder

Lost is the best way to describe the Oklahoma City Thunder in game one of the Western Conference quarterfinals. All night long, Oklahoma City looked for ways to solve the Rockets zone defense while figuring out a way to guard them on offense.

If you were expecting James Harden to light up the Thunder with Lu Dort sidelined, you be right, but he wasn't the only Rocket torching Oklahoma City. Ben McLamore, Jeff Green, and Eric Gordon were all in double figures by the end of the night.

Houston's zone frustrated a usually patient Thunder offense into taking shots from beyond the arc early in the clock. There were times Steven Adams and Dennis Schroder was able to get into the paint, but, those opportunities were few and far between.

For the Rockets winning game one gave them the cushion they needed, there is no reason to rush Russell Westbrook back with an injured quad. At worst, you'll be tied after two games, and all the pressure is on the Thunder coaching staff to figure out how they can get their team to play with more pace.

If there is anything that should drive Donovan nuts is the fact that the boards were even. The Thunder has a definite size advantage inside, and at no point in game one did that seem to be a problem for Houston's smaller frontcourt.

If the Thunder are going to have any chance, they must play more physical and figure out a way to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander involved in the offense early on. Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 19 points per game, didn't get his first bucket till the third quarter and only took three shots in the first half.

The Thunder have won 17 games when trailing after the third quarter this season, but they looked spent being down 21 going into the final frame.

The good news, it's just one game, and the Thunder hasn't lost back to back games since coming to Orlando.

Thunder/Rockets Thursday at 1:30 on Fox Sports Oklahoma and 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.