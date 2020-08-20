The NBA draft lottery is finally here after the coronavirus pandemic nearly derailed the league's season and delayed draft-related events for months.

Originally scheduled for May, the annual NBA draft lottery will air Thursday night following the conclusion of Game 2 between the Bucks and Magic. NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will announce the results from the league's offices in Secaucus, N.J., in front of representatives from each team.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

In the flattened lottery system, the three worst NBA teams–the Warriors, Cavaliers and Timberwolves–will each have a 14% chance of winning the No. 1 pick. The Warriors, the team with the league's worst overall record, cannot drop below fifth in the draft order.

Last year, the Pelicans won the lottery after having just 7.5% odds of scoring the top pick. The city of New Orleans celebrated the franchise's lottery win since it allowed them to draft Duke phenom Zion Williamson.

Unlike in recent years, there is no consensus No. 1 pick heading into the 2020 NBA draft. Georgia's Anthony Edwards is an explosive guard and thrived during his lone season in college while Memphis' James Wiseman could be a potential top-option despite playing just three collegiate games. Dayton's Obi Toppin is another top prospect after an award-winning redshirt sophomore season and LaMelo Ball, who spent last season playing overseas, is one of the most frequently discussed players in the class. Other international prospects like France's Killian Hayes and Israel's Deni Avdija could hear their names called early in the draft.