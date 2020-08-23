NBA legend Kobe Bryant would have turned 42 years old Sunday, his first birthday since he, alongside his daughter, Gianna, and seven others, were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Bryant's birthday comes on the eve of Kobe Bryant Day, which the LA City Council created in 2016 to commemorate him on the date made up of his two jersey numbers. This year, Nike announced that it will pay tribute to Bryant, during “Mamba Week,” which runs from Aug. 23-29. Additionally, when the Lakers meet the Trail Blazers Monday for Game 4 of their series, Los Angeles will wear their special "Black Mamba" uniforms to honor Bryant.

On Sunday, countless figures from around the sports world remembered the all-time great. Here's a look at some of the tributes: