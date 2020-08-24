I’m sure a lot of what will be said about Luka Doncic today may come off like hyperbole, but it sure did feel as if we were watching the future face of the league as he put 43, 17, 13 and a step back game-winning three on the Los Angeles Clippers heads in a Dallas Mavericks overtime win.

Not only is the 21-year-old already top five but he’s on course for all time. And his performance on Sunday felt more like a moment, in the vein of Michael Jordan’s 63 against the Boston Celtics or LeBron James’ 25 straight versus the Detroit Pistons.

Now Luka still has a long long way to go before he can even be mentioned in the same breath as the GOATs of course, but there is no one the NBA should be pushing more right now. Luka needs to be getting that Zion Williamson marketing.

It’s not like his brand can't be broad. He’s got a flair to his game that any hoops fan will appreciate, real recognize real after all, and international appeal. Also, I’m sure the color of his skin doesn’t hurt, even if Montrezl Harrell used the wrong adjectives when pointing it out.

Because when Doncic steps on the court he’s simply a bad dude period, with a game more inspired by LeBron and James Harden than it is Larry Bird and Dirk Nowitzki.

Though like Larry before him, Luka Legend certainly has a nice ring to it. As watching Doncic do what he did to a team with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the wing, without his wingman in Kristaps Porzingis and on a bum ankle, we saw a superstar not waiting in the wings but who has arrived.

And he will be here for a long time. It’s not at all far fetched to say the NBA will soon be Luka’s league.