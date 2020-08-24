Luka Doncic was the talk of the NBA on Sunday after he capped off his triple-double performance with a game-winning three-pointer in overtime.

The Los Angeles Clippers held a one-point lead with 3.7 seconds remaining in overtime before Doncic drained the step-back game-winner. The 21-year-old was later welcomed to the locker room by his teammates with a celebratory water soaking.

The Mavericks, who trailed by as many as 21 points in the contest, came alive in the second half and overtime in Game 4 to tie the series at two games apiece. Dallas previously recorded a victory in Game 2 behind Doncic's 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Doncic finished with a stat line of 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists in 46 minutes, his second straight playoff triple-double, and called his game-winner, “one of the best feelings I’ve ever had as a player.”

"If you don't believe, you shouldn't be here," Doncic said after the game. "We've believed from the beginning, and now we're tied 2-2."

Entering Sunday's contest, it was a game-time decision as to whether Doncic would play after suffering a sprained ankle in Game 3 of the series. Doncic ended up in the starting lineup, while Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out due to right knee soreness.

The Mavericks next face the Clippers in Game 5 on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. EST.

Doncic's game-winning heroics were the talk of social media on Sunday. Here is how the NBA world reacted to the Mavericks' thrilling comeback victory over the Clippers.