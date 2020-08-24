Should the Sixers Trade Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons?

The Sixers are reportedly expected to part ways with head coach Brett Brown after being swept by the Celtics in the first round of the 2020 NBA playoffs. But should Philadelphia consider trading one of its stars: Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid? The Crossover staff analyzes the 76ers’ future and what’s next for the team.

Jeremy Woo

If it were me I would at least stay put in the short term. The issue is that with Al Horford and Tobias Harris on massive contracts, shuffling the roster at all might prove to be a huge pain. I would rather give a new coach another crack at this before blowing up the core of the roster. On the same note we need to see what happens with Elton Brand, and if there’s new leadership coming in, they probably don’t want their first move to be trading away a superstar. If you have to attach a first round pick to Horford or Harris as a deal sweetener, you probably do it. But I would stick with Simmons and Embiid a little longer—those are not players if you can replace, and the coaching job is a lot more attractive if they’re on the roster. If this still isn’t working in a year, then you revisit it.

Mark Bechtel

No, with an asterisk.

There’s an old chestnut that gets trotted out during hypothetical trade talks: You don’t trade a dollar for four quarters. (Or a fifty-cent piece for five dimes. You get the picture.) There’s a reason people throw this argument out there, though. It’s because it makes sense.

Remember when the Cavs traded Kyrie Irving to the Celtics? They got Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and a first rounder. (And Ante Zizic. Hi, Ante.) They then flipped Thomas for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance. (There were other considerations, but work with me here.) The bottom line is that Cleveland got rid of a guy who didn’t want to be there and ended up with a pick and a slew of pretty good players, guys who could give them help at a bunch of positions. And it made them a much, much worse team, because none of them was Kyrie.

You need stars in today’s game. The more the better. If you have two and they don’t quite mesh, you don’t offload one of them. You figure out a way to make them mesh.

As far as the asterisk—sure, if someone would give the Sixers a marquee piece instead of a bushel of Jae Crowders then you definitely think about it. But the odds they find that deal are slim. Their best bet is to drill down on the Embiid-Simmons partnership and figure out how to turn it into something that can’t be stopped.

Justin Grasso

For the record, the Sixers should look into trading others away before even considering breaking up the Embiid and Simmons duo. If it absolutely has to come down to trading one or the other, though, then the Sixers should hold onto Simmons and dish out Embiid. I'm not saying Simmons is the better player currently, but he seems to have a lot more upside as there is more to his game to be desired. The lack of a jump shot can be frustrating, but once Simmons unlocks that part of his game, he would easily become the most versatile player on the team if he isn't already. All jump shot stuff aside, Simmons is still able to score on the offensive end, make tough passes look easy, and is already considered an elite defender, who can guard one through five. Also, his injury history isn't nearly as concerning as Embiid's. Sure, Simmons had his handful of setbacks as of late, but he's played in more games in three seasons than Embiid has played in four years since coming into the NBA. Embiid is arguably the best player on the Sixers right now, but what you see is what you get from him. When it comes to Simmons, he hasn't even reached his ceiling yet when it comes to potential, and he's already a two-time All-Star at age 24.

Robin Lundberg

First of all, let me acknowledge that it is easy to sit here and say the Sixers should trade Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons. But that is a decision no franchise should take lightly. It is very reasonable to continue to attempt to build around those two pieces, even if the fit is awkward. However, I would seriously consider trading Embiid. He is the kind of player championship teams aren't really built around anymore and I do worry how he will hold up over the years. There is no time you will get more value for him than now. This would also allow Philadelphia to perhaps put together a wide open and exciting team around Simmons. I've always said I would prioritize putting him in position to succeed as I still believe he hasn't reached his full potential. Now this would likely require also getting someone who can create for themselves at some point, but in the meantime Simmons surrounded by shooters and finishers could be the short term solution until the rest is put in place.

Elizabeth Swinton

After being swept by Boston, it may seem like the 76ers are ripe for change, but that may not be the best avenue. Coach Brett Brown will likely be fired, but Philadelphia's problems have largely resided in injuries and improper roster moves.

Trading Embiid or Simmons this offseason may be another falter by the front office, if it chooses to do so. While the team may receive attractive trade offers, Embiid and Simmons have shown their value while surrounded by the right pieces. The 76ers were without key shooters during the 2019-20 season after a 51-win showing the year prior.

It may be tempting for the 76ers to move on from Embiid or Simmons based on struggles with injuries and chemistry, but a trade at this point may be a move made too soon. The team should focus on providing proper pieces around the duo rather than gaining draft capital if it wants to quickly return to competitive shape.

Ben Pickman

I’m of the mind that this question is just another way to ask, can Ben Simmons play alongside Joel Embiid? To that I answer, I still think so. Despite getting swept by the Celtics, Embiid was productive in the postseason. He averaged 30 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, logging his third straight playoff in which he averaged 20 points and at least 10 rebounds. He’s proven that he’s a worthy centerpiece of a franchise and when he’s right, the three-time All-Star can be one of, if not, the best players in the world. Simmons missed this postseason due to injury, but his production in the 2018 and 2019 postseasons was rather underwhelming for his capabilities. Still, he will enter next season at just 24-years-old, having just completed his third NBA season of play. He’s made consecutive All-Star teams and has proven both to be an elite playmaker and high-level defender. It feels rush to quit on him playing alongside a dominant center. It’s easier said than done, but Philadelphia should look to tinker with its remaining roster—and potentially front office and coach—before breaking up its dynamic duo.