Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers had a message that should be shared by everyone.

I don’t know how anyone can watch those powerful words from Rivers and not be affected as Doc made an incredibly thoughtful plea while clearly in pain.

It is great the NBA has so many like Rivers who are willing to put themselves out there, however, I can’t help but think that it is really unfair how we continue to turn to sports figures for answers when it comes to incidents like the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

As questions are asked like what are NBA players going to say and do about it? Well, I have a question, what are we going to do about it? Because that burden shouldn’t fall on athletes, it should fall on society. We all need to share it.

We can’t keep watching human beings hurting and say that’s too bad and move on to the next thing or just put a microphone in someone else’s face to see what they think.

What happened to Blake, and has happened to so many others, shouldn’t happen to anyone. Everyone should feel just as passionately about that, regardless of what they look like. And personally I’m tired of people talking about whether such statements by professional athletes are a turn off to viewers or have impacted ratings as if any of that matters more than a person’s life.

So let’s do more than just share Doc’s words, let’s share the burden.