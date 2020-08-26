Pacers Fire Head Coach Nate McMillan After Four Seasons

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacers announced on Wednesday they fired head coach Nate McMillan after four seasons with the team.

McMillan has been with the Pacers since the 2016-17 season. Indiana has reached the postseason in four straight seasons under McMillan, though it has not reached the second round of the playoffs since 2014. McMillan finishes his tenure in Indiana with a 183-136 record.

"On behalf of the Simon family and the Pacers organization, I'd like to thank Nate for his years with the team," Pacers president Kevin Pritchard said in a statement. "This was a very hard decision for us to make; but we feel it's in the best interest of the organization to move in a different direction. Nate and I have been through the good times and the bad times; and it was an honor to work with him for those 11 years [in Indiana and Portland]."

McMillan, 56, has a 661–588 career coaching record. He spent five years leading the Sonics from 2000-05, and then spent seven years with the Blazers. McMillan has won just one playoff series in his head coaching career.