Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon has left the NBA's bubble with a hamstring injury and due to the events of the past few days on campus, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Gordon was set to miss Wednesday's Game 5 action against the Bucks with a left hamstring injury, prior to the Bucks players deciding not to play in the game. Gordon has not played in the team's series with Milwaukee.

Players on the Magic were reportedly not aware of Milwaukee's intentions to sit out Wednesday's game prior to tipoff. The Bucks never came out for warmups on Wednesday. However, the Magic did.

Orlando released a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying, “Today we stand united with the NBA Office, the National Basketball Players Association, the Milwaukee Bucks and the rest of the league condemning bigotry, racial injustice and the unwarranted use of violence by police against people of color.”

Gordon played in just four games in the Orlando bubble, averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 25.8 minutes per contest.

The Magic currently trail the Bucks 3-1 in their first-round series and are set to play Game 5 on Friday barring any further postponements.