“These shoes give me life”

Jamal Murray had the game of a lifetime on Sunday night, and he credits the emotional pain he played through with helping to propel him.

Murray had a lights-out shooting night, going 17-of-24 from the floor (including 9-of-12 from three) on his way to scoring 50 points in a 119–107 win to force a Game 7 against the Jazz.

It was Murray’s second 50-point game of the series. In the regular season, he never scored more than 39 points in a game and topped 30 just six times. He’s taken it to another level in the last three games of this playoff series, though. After dropping 50 in a narrow loss in Game 4, Murray had 42 in a Game 5 victory and then 50 again on Sunday. The only players to have multiple 50-point games in the same playoff series are Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, Murray and Donovan Mitchell, who did it in Game 1 and Game 5 of this series.

But Murray wasn’t jubilant after the game. He was somber. His on-court interview with TNT sideline reporter Jared Greenberg was full of raw emotion.

“I just want to win,” Murray said. “In life, you find things that hold value to you, things to fight for. We found something worth fighting for, as the NBA, as a collective unit. I use these shoes as a symbol to me to keep fighting, all around the world. They give me a lot of power to keep fighting. We want to win. I show my emotions, it comes out.”

After Murray left the floor, he was seen in the tunnel area falling to his knees.

Murray was similarly emotional in his press conference after the game.

Asked about the footage of him in the tunnel, Murray said it was “hard to put into words” what he was feeling in that moment.

“Just know there’s a lot of emotion, and I try to play with that, as you can see. I use that to will myself to be great, and to be better. Without basketball, I don’t know where I’d be or who I’d be. Like I said, just a lot of emotion, more than I can put into words. I had to take some time to myself, a moment to myself, to regroup before I go into the locker room.”

The best of SI

This year’s trade deadline presents special challenges for MLB teams’ travel directors. ... Getting traded during a pandemic can be pretty awkward. ... For the first time in a long, long time, August in Williamsport means no Little League World Series.

Around the sports world

Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen is selling the team (and the other clubs he owns) after his history of racism came to light last week. ... LeBron James’s son, LeBron Jr., already a top youth hoops prospect, is joining a pro esports squad. ... MLB is reportedly proposing a new competition called “The Baseball Cup” that would put MLB teams against minor league squads.

John Rahm won this week’s PGA event with a 66-foot bomb

Full extension!

The (masked!) hug from Yadi was beautiful

Marcus Morris went after Luka Doncic all series

It was amazing to see how widely the tributes to Chadwick Boseman spread

21-year-old Yankees rookie Deivi García and his 40-year-old catcher Eric Kratz delightful together

I very much enjoyed this Bomani Jones story

The guy he’s talking to is 6' 10"

It wasn’t a protest, sometimes nature calls

One move and he was gone

Perfection

Golf is a cruel game

This is why we love college football

Not sports

A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair is expected to sell at auction for more than $75,000. ... A government official in the Philippines was caught having sex with his secretary while on a Zoom meeting. ... Black Panther director Ryan Coogler wrote a tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

Drone almost collides with helicopter

Ah, great, now your house is possesse

Coast guard shoots at shark swimming toward crew members

A good song

