Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Out Game 5 vs. Heat

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Game 5 of his team's series with the Miami Heat with a right ankle sprain, the team announced Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo sprained his right ankle in the first half of Milwaukee's eventual overtime Game 4 victory on Sunday. The 2018-19 league MVP appeared to land awkwardly on a layup attempt with just over 10 minutes to play in the second quarter. He had already entered Game 4 as a game-time decision after suffering a right ankle sprain early in Game 3.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, after exiting the game, Antetokounmpo was encouraging the Bucks to tape up his right ankle and let him return, however, the team's star couldn't plant or jump off the sprain.

"Giannis is, like we've said, he's just getting treatment around the clock, doing everything he can to make himself available," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said following Monday's practice. "On the court, we walked through a couple defensive things, a couple offensive things, just kinda stationary in the half court; he was able to participate in that."

Tipoff for Tuesday's Game 5 is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.