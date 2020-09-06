Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Out for Rest of Game 4 vs. Heat With Ankle Sprain

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo left Game 4 of his team's Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Heat early in the second quarter after suffering a right ankle injury.

The team announced that he has been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain and will not return.

Antetokounmpo, who entered Game 4 as a game-time decision after suffering a right ankle sprain early in Game 3, appeared to land awkwardly on a layup attempt with just over 10 minutes to play in the quarter.

The 2018-19 league MVP and 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year shot the necessary two free throws to remain eligible to return in the contest before returning to the locker room.

He split the pair of free throws and returned to the locker room with Milwaukee trailing 31-30.

Despite Antetokounmpo's injury, the Bucks led Miami 50-48 at halftime. Antetokounmpo had 19 points and four rebounds in 11 minutes in Game 4.