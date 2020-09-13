NBA Rumors: D'Antoni a Possible Candidate for 76ers After Leaving Rockets
Two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike D'Antoni could be considered a possible candidate for the Philadelphia 76ers' head coaching job, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
On Sunday, ESPN reported that D'Antoni informed the franchise's ownership group that he won't return to the Rockets next season.
The Rockets were eliminated from the postseason on Saturday after losing Game 5 to the Lakers, 119-96. D'Antoni and the Rockets discussed an extension last offseason, but were unable to reach an agreement. He is a free agent this offseason.
The 76ers parted ways with Brett Brown in mid-August after the franchise was swept out of the postseason by the Celtics. Brown coached the team for seven seasons after being hired in August 2013. The 76ers are also rumored to have interest in former Cavaliers head coach and current Clippers assistant Ty Lue.
