Bulls Hire Billy Donovan as Next Head Coach

Billy Donovan has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the Chicago Bulls, the team announced Tuesday.

He replaces Jim Boylen, who was fired this past August.

The 55-year-old Donovan recently agreed to part ways with the Thunder following Oklahoma City's loss to the Houston Rockets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. His contract with the Thunder had expired following the loss.

Donovan first joined the franchise ahead of the 2015-16 season after a lengthy stint at the University of Florida.

In each of his five seasons with OKC, the Thunder had a winning record and had a winning percentage of more than .570. He won more than 60% of games as the team's head coach. And this year, he was the co-winner of the National Basketball Coach's Association's Coach of the Year award.

By joining the Bulls, he takes over and organization looking for its first playoff berth since 2016-17. Chicago went 22-43 this year and since Boylen took over the team in December 2018, the club went 39-84 under his watch.

The decision to hire Donovan is the first head coaching hire under the leadership of new VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas.

Donovan becomes the club's third in the last seven seasons.