The NBA draft is less than two months away, and there's still plenty of questions over which player will come off the board first.

LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, and James Wiseman have emerged as the top three draft picks, but there's a chance the Timberwolves won't keep their first overall spot. According to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, Minnesota is considering trading down their pick but is expected to draft Ball if they keep their top selection.

A Western Conference executive told Wasserman that the Timberwolves are "confused" and not certain about one player yet. The team is under pressure after "messing up last year by trading for Jarrett Culver."

The draft isn't until Nov. 18, so Minnesota still has plenty of time to reach a decision.

Until then, several players in the draft pool will be speaking to the media this week over Zoom. Ball was among a handful of players to join the calls on Monday.

