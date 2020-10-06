Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue has met with both his current team and the Pelicans to discuss their head coaching openings, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

The former Cavaliers coach also has a meeting scheduled with the Rockets, according to Stein.

Lue was the lead assistant coach for the Clippers this season, but has been linked to various head coaching positions in recent weeks.

As head coach of the Cavaliers, Lue led Cleveland to three consecutive Eastern Conference titles and the team's first NBA championship in 2016. He had a 128-83 record as a head coach before being fired halfway through the 2018-19 season after a tough 0-6 start.

Before accepting his lead assistant position with the Clippers, Lue reportedly turned down a head coaching job with the Lakers this past season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin reported. He is now being recruited by multiple teams to fill a similar role.

