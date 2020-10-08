LeBron James is considered the greatest player in NBA history by many of his contemporaries and the Lakers' star added the endorsement of one of Michael Jordan's rivals on Thursday.

"The best and most 'complete' player I have seen in my lifetime is [LeBron James] on and off the floor," former Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas tweeted on Thursday. "He passed the eye test and the numbers confirm what my eyes have seen in every statistical category. #GOAT let it be known!"

Thomas was able to watch Jordan up close throughout his 13-year NBA career. The two Hall-of-Famers faced off in 22 playoff games from 1988-91, with Thomas holding a 12–10 edge.

Jordan currently holds an edge on James in championships, but James will likely continue to close the gap in 2020. He and the Lakers lead the Heat 3–1 in the NBA Finals, with a chance to close out the series Friday night. James is looking to become the first player in NBA history to win Finals MVP with three different teams.