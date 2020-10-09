China's CCTV to Air Game 5 of NBA Finals; First Broadcast to Return in Over a Year

After being pulled off the air over a year ago, the NBA is returning to China's CCTV.

The state-run TV network announced on Friday that it will show Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Lakers and the Heat. This marks the first time since Oct. 8, 2019, that an NBA game will be broadcasted by CCTV following the fallout of Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's controversial tweet last fall.

CCTV cited the NBA's COVID-19 assistance as a reason for resuming broadcasts. The league donated over $1 million and medical equipment to China earlier this year.

"During the recent Chinese National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations, the NBA sent their well wishes to fans in China," CCTV said in a statement, per ESPN. "We also took note of the league has been continuously delivering goodwill (to China), particularly making positive contributions to Chinese people's fight against COVID-19 pandemic."

The NBA and China's relationship has been rocky since Morey tweeted on Oct. 4, 2019, about his support for anti-government protests in Hong Kong. His tweet included a photo of protestors with the caption, "Fight For Freedom. Stand With Hong Kong." It also came one week before the Nets and Lakers traveled to China to play in exhibition games.

In the wake of Morey's tweet, a pair of NBA Cares events in Shanghai were canceled and CCTV suspended its NBA programming.

In February, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that the league expected to lose "hundreds of millions of dollars" because of regressions in its China business.

CCTV commented on the situation in May and said it did not plan to resume airing NBA games in the aftermath of Morey's tweet. The network released a statement to Beijing's Global Times, "reiterating its consistent stance on national sovereignty."