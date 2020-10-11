Lakers guard Danny Green said Sunday that he and has fiancée have both received death threats on social media after Green missed a shot late in Friday's Game 5 loss to the Miami Heat.

"It's a basketball game. People are emotional. Fans are emotional. I hope that they don't take it that seriously," Green said Sunday. "I hope they're that passionate about voting, or injustice for these people who deserve justice—we'll get some better change in the country.

"It's a basketball game at the end of the day. I know that they're just taking out their emotions and they need somebody to blame. And it came down to that last play. Of course, I'm the easy target."

In the waning seconds of Friday's Game 5, Lakers star LeBron James found Green open at the top of the key for a three-point shot that would have given L.A. a lead. Green's three clanked off the front rim with 7.1 seconds remaining in the game, and Miami held on to win Game 5 111-108, moving the series to 3-2 Lakers.

According to data from Second Spectrum, there was no defender within eight feet of Green at the time of the shot attempt.

"I mean, if you just look at the play, I was able to draw two defenders below the free throw line and find one of our shooters at the top of the key for a wide-open three to win a championship," James said Friday. "I trusted him, we trusted him, and it just didn't go."

The Lakers and Heat face off in Game 6 on Sunday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.