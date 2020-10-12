LeBron James Wins Fourth Career NBA Finals MVP Award

For the fourth time in his 17-year career, LeBron James has climbed the mountaintop.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

James and the Lakers coasted to a 109-93 victory over the Heat in Game 6 to win the 2020 NBA Finals. James finished the night with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, extending his record of career triple-doubles in the NBA Finals to 11. He averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists, shooting 59.1% from the field for the series, winning his fourth career Finals MVP award.

The win puts James in second place by himself for career Finals MVP awards, trailing only Michael Jordan, who won the award six times. Three others have won the award three times: Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Tim Duncan.

