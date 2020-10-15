The 2020 NBA Finals are now in the rearview mirror, and the rumor mill is beginning to heat up in advance of what should be a fascinating offseason.

Plenty of contenders will be looking to restock their rosters as they chase LeBron James and the Lakers, and there is no shortage of intrigue regarding the top picks in the 2020 NBA Draft. Even if we don't know when the 2020–21 season will begin, there should still be a wealth of NBA news in the coming months.

We should see a fairly active free-agent market in the coming months, but it doesn't appear as though the top player in the 2020 class is going anywhere. Anthony Davis is expected to opt out of his current deal with the Lakers, but the move will precede a multi-year contract with Los Angeles, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. LeBron James should have his partner-in-crime in tow for years to come.

Davis's likely return to the Lakers is little surprise given his success in 2019–20. The Kentucky product earned All-NBA and All-Defense honors in his first year with the Lakers, and he averaged 27.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in the postseason. Paired with James, Davis composes one half of the NBA's best duo. Don't expect him to bolt for greener pastures anytime soon.

Check out the latest crop of NBA news and rumors below.

• The Lakers and Dwight Howard have "mutual interest" ahead of free agency. The Warriors are also a potential suitor. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Jeff Van Gundy met with Rockets ownership regarding their coaching vacancy on Wednesday. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Clippers interviewed assistant Sam Cassell for their head coaching vacancy on Tuesday. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• There are "several" teams interested in signing Heat point guard Goran Dragic. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• The NBA could target Martin Luther King Jr. Day as the date of the 2020–21 season opener. (John Hollinger, The Athletic)