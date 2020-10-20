Nate Bjorkgren hired as new Pacers' head coach - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
NBA
SCORESSCHEDULESTANDINGS
Search

Report: Pacers Hire Nate Bjorkgren as Next Head Coach

Author:
Publish date:
nate-bjorkgren-pacers-hired

The Pacers' search for a new coach has come to an end.

According to Stadium's Shams Charania, Indiana will hire Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren as its next head coach. Bjorkgren first interviewed for the job in late September amid the Pacers' wide search. The team's large candidate pool reportedly included former Kings and Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger, Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, Nets associate head coach Jacque Vaughn and more.

The Pacers began their search after firing Nate McMillan in a surprising move on Aug. 26 despite the two sides just agreeing to a contract extension on Aug. 12. The team reached the playoffs as the No. 4 seed but was swept in the first round by the Heat. Indiana fired McMillan only two days after the Pacers fell in Game 4.

The loss marked the Pacers' second straight first-round sweep and their third in four years. Additionally, Indiana has lost a franchise-record nine consecutive playoff games.

Bjorkgren joins the Pacers after working as an assistant under coach Nick Nurse in Toronto for two seasons. Prior to that, he served as a scout with the Raptors in 2017. Before joining Toronto, Bjorkgren was an assistant coach with the Suns from 2015-17.

YOU MAY LIKE

nate-bjorkgren-pacers-hired
NBA

Report: Pacers Hire Nate Bjorkgren as New Head Coach

Bjorkgren joins the Pacers after working as a Raptors assistant coach for two seasons.

Giorgio-Chiellini-Juventus-Coronavirus
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Dynamo Kiev vs. Juventus

Dynamo Kiev and Juventus will meet in a Champions League clash on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis celebrates after making a three pointer during the fourth quarter
Play
NBA

10 Burning Questions for the NBA Offseason

Will the Nets add a third star? What is next for the Lakers? What will Golden State do with the No. 2 pick? Answering 10 of the biggest questions of the NBA offseason.

Nate Bjorkgren

juan-mata-manchester-united
Play
Soccer

How to Watch PSG vs. Manchester United

PSG will host Manchester United in a Champions League clash on Tuesday.

john-wall-washington-wizards
NBA

Wall Plays Spades, Gets Distracted During ESPN Interview

Wall appeared on ESPN's program 'Monday Tailgate' as he discussed his Dallas Cowboys fandom.

Oct 9, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Michael Brosseau (43) celebrates with designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of game five of the 2020 ALDS at Petco Park.
Play
Video

Should People Be Excited to Watch the Rays?

Heading into the World Series there has been a lot of talk about the Los Angeles Dodgers but less about the Tampa Bay Rays. Market and star power have something to do with that but are the Rays actually a fun team to watch? Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg and SI's Emma ...read more

  • 1 hour ago
PSG-Manchester-United-Super-League
Play
Soccer

What to Make of Yet Another European Super League Proposal

European super league proposals are nothing now, so what should we make of the latest one, and how does this particular plan differ from its predecessors?