Report: Pacers Hire Nate Bjorkgren as New Head Coach

The Pacers' search for a new coach has come to an end.

According to Stadium's Shams Charania, Indiana will hire Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren as its next head coach. Bjorkgren first interviewed for the job in late September amid the Pacers' wide search. The team's large candidate pool reportedly included former Kings and Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger, Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, Nets associate head coach Jacque Vaughn and more.

The Pacers began their search after firing Nate McMillan in a surprising move on Aug. 26 despite the two sides just agreeing to a contract extension on Aug. 12. The team reached the playoffs as the No. 4 seed but was swept in the first round by the Heat. Indiana fired McMillan only two days after the Pacers fell in Game 4.

The loss marked the Pacers' second straight first-round sweep and their third in four years. Additionally, Indiana has lost a franchise-record nine consecutive playoff games.

Bjorkgren joins the Pacers after working as an assistant under coach Nick Nurse in Toronto for two seasons. Prior to that, he served as a scout with the Raptors in 2017. Before joining Toronto, Bjorkgren was an assistant coach with the Suns from 2015-17.