Report: NBA Discussing 2020-21 Season Changes, Start Date

NBA 2020-21 season changes discussed, including Christmas start - Sports Illustrated
NBA
Report: NBA Discussing 2020-21 Season Changes, Including Christmas Day Start

The NBA's Board of Governors is meeting on Friday to discuss possible changes to the 2020-21 season, according to ESPN.

The proposed changes include starting the season as soon as possible, playing fewer than 82 games and holding matchups before fans are allowed in all teams' arenas. A season start date could come as early as Christmas Day to continue the NBA's tradition, reports ESPN.

Some teams have questioned if starting on Christmas is possible and others have suggested opening dates around Martin Luther King Day in mid-January.

Last month, NBA commissioner Adam Silver stated that the league hoped to play a full 82-game season in front of fans. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could make it difficult to follow through on those plans.

Once the Board of Governors reaches a scheduling decision, it would be presented to the National Basketball Players Association for approval. 

ESPN reports the NBA and NBPA set Oct. 30 as the deadline to finish discussions on tweaking the collective bargaining agreement for the 2020-21 season. Either side would have to give 45 days' notice if they decide to end the agreement. Oct. 30 also sits nearly eight weeks out from Christmas. Silver reportedly told the union that there should be at least eight weeks between a scheduling agreement and the start of the season.

