Report: Daryl Morey Nearing Deal With 76ers to Head Basketball Operations

The Philadelphia 76ers are in advanced talks on a deal to hire former Rockets general manager Daryl Morey to oversee the franchise's basketball operations, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Morey will sign a five-year deal with the franchise.

On Oct. 15, Morey announced he was stepped down as the Rockets' general manager, a role he held for 13 years.

At the time of Morey's resignation from the Rockets, ESPN reported that Morey would not take another job with an NBA team and that he was "increasingly determined to explore what else might interest him professionally."

Morey is remaining on with the Rockets until Oct. 31 in a short-term advisory role. He is expected to sign his deal with the 76ers as soon as this weekend, per The Athletic.

In 2018, the 76ers reportedly had strong interest in hiring Morey to replace Bryan Colangelo, who was ousted from the franchise. According to The New York Times' Marc Stein, the 76ers sought and received permission to interview Morey, but the Houston GM elected to stay with Houston.

Morey's hiring is also especially interesting considering his close relationship with former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie. Hinkie, who previously worked under Morey in Houston, spent three seasons running the 76ers, stockpiling draft prospects while losing games at a historic rate.

His addition is the latest of countless front-office moves Philadelphia has his offseason. While they have kept GM Elton Brand, the franchise recently hired former Indiana Pacers senior vice president Peter Dinwiddie and former Orlando Magic director of scouting Prosper Karangwa for the front office.

Dinwiddie was hired to assume the role of executive vice president of basketball operations. Karangwa will be the team's vice president of player personnel.

According to ESPN, Brand is expected to remain in his current position despite the team bringing in Morey.

On Oct. 1, the 76ers also hired former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers as the franchise's next head coach.

The 76ers were swept out of the first round of the 2020 NBA postseason.