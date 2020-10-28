Report: Raptors' Davis Faces Seven Charges After NY Arrest

SI.com
Report: Raptors' Terence Davis Faces Seven Charges After NY Arrest

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis faces seven charges following his arrest in New York on Tuesday night, according to TSN's Rick Westhead. 

The charges include two counts of assault, harassment, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief. The NY DA's office says he was released following his arraignment, and his next court date is scheduled for Dec. 11. 

Davis's lawyer Gregory Esposito told Westhead that the 23-year-old entered a plea of not guilty.

Davis was arrested after allegedly slapping his girlfriend on Tuesday night at a New York City high-rise, according to the NYPD. The two reportedly got into a verbal dispute outside the Beekman Tower, and Davis allegedly slapped her then grabbed and broke her phone. 

ESPN reported that the woman's son was next to her when Davis hit her, causing him to fall. 

Davis is coming off his rookie season, averaging 7.5 points during the regular season, then 7.2 points over six appearances during Toronto's postseason run and was named to the NBA's All-Rookie second team. 

